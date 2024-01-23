Lawyers warn, say it's a dangerous and lawless path to take

Senior lawyers in Nigeria have cautioned against the resort to self-help and anarchy following the declaration of the 16 lawmakers of the Plateau State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later sacked by the Court of Appeal that they would resume legislative duties today after the recess that commenced in December last year. Majority leader and member representing Bokkos state constituency, Hon.

Ishaku Maren, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Jos, the state capital LEADERSHIP reports that the 16 lawmakers were removed from office by the Court of Appeal which faulted their party primaries; however, the Supreme Court subsequently condemned the Court of Appeal for its decision, saying the premise was an intra-party affair and there were copious precedents for the appeal court to draw fro





