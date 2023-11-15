Lawyers and CSOs Call for Arrest of Labour Leaders for Disobeying Court Order

Lawyers and civil society organisations (CSOs) have called for the arrest of labour leaders for disobeying a court order restraining them from embarking on the ongoing nation-wide strike. The workers are protesting last week’s brutalisation of the NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero, in Imo State and the failure of the federal government to meet some of their demands arising from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy.

The president of the Nigeria Industrial Court (NIC), Justice Benedict Kanyip, had restrained the labour union and their affiliates from embarking on strike. However, while declaring the strike, Mr Ajaero said the industrial action was in protest against “the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the state government.” But to the CSOs, the unions and the leaders should always ensure that they obey the law despite provocation and misgovernanc

