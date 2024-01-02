Lawyer Who Assaulted Wife Could Still Face Prosecution, Say Lawyers

The lawyer who assaulted his wife could still be prosecuted despite her not wanting him to face the law, according to some lawyers. The incident, which was filmed, took place on 14 December 2023 in Uyo. The police spokesperson confirmed that the lawyer had assaulted his wife and caused serious injuries. A disciplinary committee has been set up against the lawyer, who has a history of violent acts against his wife.

Although the wife dropped out of the case and wrote an undertaking to withdraw it, prosecution may still proceed





