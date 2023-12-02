Lawmakers Sing Allegiance Song to President Tinubu During Budget Presentation

On Wednesday, November 29, when President Bola Tinubu appeared before the joint session of the National Assembly to present the 2024 budget, Nigerians watched in utter amazement as the lawmakers rendered an allegiance song to the President. Their action is generating diverse reactions, with many lamenting that it was only aimed at impressing and massaging the ego of President Tinubu, a development that has been described as the height of sycophancy on the part of the lawmakers.

Tinubu met with the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, in company with his vice president, Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and other top government officials, to present the 2024 budget. But, Nigerians were taken aback when the lawmakers, rather than concentrate on the important business of the day, turned the whole exercise to what some people have referred to as comic relief of a sort





