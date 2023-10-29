Lawmaker empowers over 1,000 in Somolu

at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, has held the fifth edition of his Hon. Kuye Grant & Stakeholders Townhall Meeting.

The event, which held at Old Somolu LG Secretariat, Somolu, had over 1000 residents going home with N20,000 each, done mainly by transfers; while some went home with freezers to enhance their businesses. Notably, Adaranijo Market, Pedro also got a grinding machine.

The sponsor, Hon. Kuye said the gesture was to further empower and improve the lot of the petty traders, who form the larger chunk of the nation’s economic strata. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Lawmaker: Student loan scheme will be insured for deaths, abscondmentNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Edo PDP lawmaker, declares APC’s candidate as winnerA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Soludo Empowers 5000 Graduates Of One Youth Two Skills With N2bn Seed GrantThe governor pointed out that the grant each of them will receive should be enough to purchase the equipment they need to start. Read more ⮕

Lawmaker: Student loan scheme will be insured for deaths, abscondmentNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Edo PDP lawmaker, declares APC’s candidate as winnerA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕