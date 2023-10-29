Lawmaker empowers over 1,000 in Somolu

at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, has held the fifth edition of his Hon. Kuye Grant & Stakeholders Townhall Meeting.
The event, which held at Old Somolu LG Secretariat, Somolu, had over 1000 residents going home with N20,000 each, done mainly by transfers; while some went home with freezers to enhance their businesses. Notably, Adaranijo Market, Pedro also got a grinding machine.
The sponsor, Hon. Kuye said the gesture was to further empower and improve the lot of the petty traders, who form the larger chunk of the nation’s economic strata. headtopics.com
