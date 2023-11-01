LASUED Table Tennis team shines at HOS Games

The LASUED team comprising the trio of Hamzat Rasaq, Azeez Fatai and Olubanwo Eniola put up series of dominant displays against their various opponents and won gold medal in Men’s team category, silver medal in Mixed doubles, gold medal in Men’s doubles before rounding off their excellent run in the championship with yet, another resounding victory by clinching gold in Men’s singles of the same competition.Vice Chancellor, Prof.

“You have made us proud and showed us you are good ambassadors of Lagos State University of Education. Management will continue to encourage both staff and students to do better in their passion,” she said.

She urged them to push themselves beyond limit and continue to make LASUED a household name in sport activities within and outside the country. The Chairman, Sports Advisory Committee, LASUED, Dr. Joseph Oluwafemi Olabode and Director, Directorate of Sports, Dr. Adeniyi Jimmy thanked the VC and management team for their support and for bringing all round development to sports in the university.

