Large Explosions In Gaza As Israel Expands Ground Operations

Israel said its ground forces were “expanding operations tonight” as large explosions are seen in the Gaza Strip.Report says the bombardment appears heavier than usual, and the internet is down in the territory, telecom operator Jawwal stated.

Israel has been carrying out strikes in Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 peopleTargeted raids in recent nights have seen Israeli forces, including tanks, enter the Gaza Strip. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says 7,000 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.

