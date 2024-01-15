Large consignment of Canadian Loud intercepted in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, an imported strong synthetic strain of cannabis, packaged in 324 bags with a gross weight of 111.2 kilograms in the Onikan area of Lagos Island. The illicit drug was intercepted while being conveyed for distribution in an unregistered Grand Caravan vehicle by a 42-year-old suspect, Taofeek Yusuf.

The late night interception, on Friday, January 12, followed credible intelligence on the heels of the arrest of another drug trafficking suspect, Godwin ThankGod, Thursday, January 11, by NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lago





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDLEA intercepts large consignment of Canadian Loud in LagosThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, a strong synthetic strain of cannabis, in Lagos. The consignment was being transported for distribution by a suspect in an unregistered vehicle. This interception follows the arrest of another drug trafficking suspect at the airport.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

University of Lagos Graduates 17,464 Students at Convocation CeremonyThe University of Lagos has graduated a total of 17,464 students at its convocation ceremony. The overall best-graduating student is David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu from the Department of Civil Engineering.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Optimera Natural Gas Distribution Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony Held in LagosThe groundbreaking ceremony of Optimera Natural Gas Distribution Facility at the Lagos Free Zone was held in Lagos on Tuesday. The facility is expected to enhance the distribution of natural gas in the region.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Soldier Arrested for Criticising Lagos Governor in Viral VideoThe Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, said a soldier who criticised Lagos State governor, Babajide San-Olu, in a viral video has been arrested. Lagbaja stated that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army. He disclosed that many viral videos showing soldiers criticizing Sanwo-Olu were fake.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Increasing Attacks on Officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency CondemnedThe General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, condemns increasing attacks on officials of the agency. Oki reacts to a recent attack where dangerous weapons and charms were used on officers carrying out routine monitoring. The agency remains committed to ensuring safe buildings across the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NDLEA intercepts cannabis consignment at Lagos airportThe Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a consignment of 'Colorado', a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States. The agency successfully tracked and arrested the distributor, Olorunfunmi Olakunle, who delivers the substance to dealers in Lagos State. In a separate operation, a female supplier of ammunition to bandits was also arrested.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »