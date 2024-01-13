HEAD TOPICS

Landslide in Colombia Kills 33, Mostly Children

  • 📰 GuardianNigeria
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 14 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 30%
  • Publisher: 94%

At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia. Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble.

Colombia, Landslide, Indigenous Community, Children, Rescue, Survivors

At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country's vice president said Saturday. Rescuers slogging through deep mud were rushing against the clock in hopes of finding survivors in the rubble.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.