Landslide in Colombia Kills 33, Mostly Children

At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country's vice president said Saturday. Rescuers slogging through deep mud were rushing against the clock in hopes of finding survivors in the rubble.





