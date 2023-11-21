Landlord sentenced to double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting tenant's children

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos has sentenced 65-year-old landlord Igwe Ambrose to double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his tenant's children. Ambrose faced a four-count charge related to sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child. The victims, aged 7 and 11, were subjected to the heinous acts at Shagari Estate, Ipaja, between January and June 2021, according to the court.

Judge Abiola Soladoye, in her verdict, declared Ambrose guilty, stating that the prosecution established its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Soladoye said the victims identified the defendant and the evidence exposed him as a “bare-faced liar





