Laments As Beer Drinkers Become Few Over Price Increase

The company decided to increase its beer prices by nearly 10%, and the impact is already being felt. In the three months leading up to the end of September, Heineken reported a 4.2% decrease…

The price of beer has been steadily climbing since the pandemic, driven by rising costs in various areas, including energy and wages. According to the Office for National Statistics, the average cost of a pint of lager has increased by 25% from £3.67 in January 2019 to £4.62 last month.

Heineken’s CEO, Dolf van den Brink, noted that the rapid increase in beer prices might be reaching its peak, stating that “inflation-led pricing is tapering.” Despite the decline in sales, Heineken’s revenues increased by 4.5%, largely due to the higher prices. headtopics.com

Cuppy That? British Airways (BA) is bringing Nigerian-born musician Florence Otedola, known popularly as DJ Cuppy's Afrobeats, to flyers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1, 2023.

Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has successfully completed two surgeries and is recovering well. His adopted daughter revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, October 25, 2023. Mr. Ibu had previously reached out on social media seeking financial assistance for his medical needs. He was diagnosed with a… headtopics.com

Up and coming music artiste, Onugha Victor Chike, who is popularly known as SunshineGzuz, has said his music was to a great extent shaped by the sufferings Nigerians faced in their day to day bid to survive and make something out of their life. A talented singer and lyricist, who is steadily moving his way…

GuardianNigeria »

