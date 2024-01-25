Lagos State Task Force Impounds 355 Commercial Motorcycles

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences impounded 355 commercial motorcycles in an operation led by chairman Shola Jejeloye. The operation lasted over five hours and took place in various locations across the state. Jejeloye stated that the operation will continue until the war against okada is won.





