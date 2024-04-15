Lagos State Issues Advisory on Swimming Pool Rules

Lagos State has issued an advisory to public facilities to adhere to the swimming pool rules of 2021.Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, decried increasing drowning incidents with loss of lives in the last weeks.

“These events have occurred across locations, including hotel swimming pools, beaches and the lagoon.Mojola said the state swimming pool rules are to create a safety culture, outline policies, standards, practices and key provisions, including presence of trained lifeguards, proper signage, reporting protocols and restrictions on alcohol usage and fire around pool areas.

