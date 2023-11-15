Lagos State Governor Calls for Global Standards to Regulate Digital Contents

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says there should be global standards to regulate digital contents in the country. Sanwo-Olu stated this as a guest at the ongoing Third Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference (NDCRC) organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), in Lagos. The governor, who was represented by Mrs Oloruntoyin Atekoja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

said that Lagos State had become a hub for creativity, talent, and innovation, attracting filmmakers from all corners of the globe. “The vibrant Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, has not only captivated local audiences but has also gained international recognition, solidifying its position as the second-largest film industry in the world. “The growth of the film industry in Lagos State has not only brought immense cultural and entertainment value but has also contributed significantly to our econom

