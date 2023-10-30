Lagos Speaker congratulates Akinlolu on 80th birthday

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to LagosSpeaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos.

Praising Akiolu for his contributions to the advancement of Lagos and its cultural institution, Obasa said the monarch had made indelible footprints in the history of the state, having constantly stood for its peace and growth.

“It gives me immense joy to honour a monarch, whose reign as the Oba of Lagos has been characterised by unwavering dedication and compassion for his people. “Your wisdom and wise counselling have touched countless lives, inspiring generations to strive for excellence and embrace the values of tradition and progress.” headtopics.com

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit…

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos Rotary Club of Falomo in Lagos State has empowered 30 members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) with a N1.5m credit scheme to boost their petty businesses. This is the third in the series in the last three years as the club had, in 2022, given N1m to 20 beneficiaries to enhance their businesses.… headtopics.com

Acting chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has solicited the support of Chief Imam of Lagos, Fadilat Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin, on advancing growth and development of Hajj in the country.

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular. Read more ⮕

'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba LawalThe Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to Read more ⮕

Nigeria Loses Billions Of Naira To 70 Lagos-Abidjan CheckpointsNigeria is losing hundreds of billions of Naira annually as a result of about 70 illegal checkpoints mounted on the Lagos-Abidjan and Atan-idiroko corridors Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕