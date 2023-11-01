Lagos secures $1.3bn infrastructure investment from Afreximbank, Access Bank

“This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy. As we move forward, this investment will help us realise key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

“We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people. Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe.“These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come. The future of Lagos is brighter than ever.of the 11.8-kilometer Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would begin on November 1 and would last for three months.

