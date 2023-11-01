Lagos secures $1.35b deals for 4th Mainland Bridge, Blue Rail

Sanwo-Olu, in a post shared via his handle, @jidesanwoolu, on X (formerly Twitter), said: “It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos.

“Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come. The future of Lagos is brighter than ever.”

