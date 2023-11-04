Lagos Inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

The Lagos government in partnership with EnterpriseNGR has inaugurated the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) Council. The council aims to attract global investors and ignite economic growth and innovation in Lagos. As part of their participation in the Lord Mayor's Show in London, the duo will showcase Lagos' investment potential and elevate the state as a global investment destination.

