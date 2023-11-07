Lagos Governor Approves 25% Discount on State-Owned Transport Services

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has approved a 25 percent discount on state-owned transport services. The reduction in fares is part of the palliatives being rolled out by the state government to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal and the hike in commodity prices. The discount will be in effect until another review is announced.

