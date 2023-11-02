Lagos court adjourns Mompha’s trial over absence of witness

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, told the court that the prosecution’s witness was on training outside the country. According to him, the prosecution had enough time to prepare and bring their witnesses only to make an application for virtual hearing without any notification.Justice Dada in a bench ruling overruled the submission of the prosecution, and adjourned to December 19, for continuation of trial.

Mompha was arraigned on January 22 alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an eight-count charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail. But Justice Dada revoked the bail after he failed to appear to continue with the trial.Meanwhile, Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has adjourned to December 11 and 14, for continuation of trial of a pastor, Elijah Emenandy for alleged sexual assault.The prosecution said his offence contravene the provision of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The witness, who was led-in-evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mr Olu Azeez, said the incident occurred when he was 19 years old and the defendant was his pastor. The survivor added that the defendant pierced his body, used St. Michael oil on his eyes and poured grounded pepper on his bleeding body and asked him to eat the feaces of a dog, which he did after much force and he vomited.

• We didn’t deliberately shoot Rivers gov, say police • Confirm arrest of NYCN leader, 122 others • 121 pro-Fubara protesters granted N100,000 bail River State High Court sitting in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Council, has issued a restraining order to the House of Assembly, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk as well as the Chief Judge…

