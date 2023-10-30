Lagos celebrates ‘Ideas Day’

Lagos State has celebrated the 2023 Public Service Ideas Day, a platform through which innovative ideas proposed by civil servants are presented and the top three selected for implementation. The theme was ‘Building a Future-Ready Public Service’.
Three of the five ideas presented were selected.
"Thus, innovation in the Lagos State Public Service is not just a buzzword; it is a necessity. We must embrace innovation as a tool to address the complex challenges we face and improve public services, by creating an enabling environment for us to heard and not just seen.
“I encourage you to continue to embrace the Office of Transformation Creativity and Innovation (OTCI) towards the full realisation of its mandate whenever they visit your MDAs, as it is the internal consultant for the state on Organisational Planning, Mandate Alignment/Mapping, Service Delivery, Reforms Linkage, Creativity and innovation. The OTCI is ready to catapult the Public Service with requisite impetus in order to perform effectively and efficiently in discharging the T.H.E.M.E.
Director-General, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Mrs. Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, said the Ideas Day was a way to bring out public servants with great ideas, and embrace the ideas. "We have public servants with great ideas and we should start embracing then before looking elsewhere. We need to hear the ideas and see how they can be implemented so that public servants can feel they are also part of solutions to challenges.
“Building a future is what we are doing. Without these ideas, you won’t see relevance of public servants. Many of them have great ideas but keep it to themselves. That is why our office is there to encourage freedom of speech, space, knowledge, expression, creativity and innovation. In the last four years, we have been trying to ensure a different mindset, knowing that we can add value in a way that is meaningful to the Lagos State government.