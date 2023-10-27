Lagos APC congratulates Tinubu, Nigerians

), Cornelius Ojelabi, described the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election judgment as ‘the elixir the country needs to move forward in its quest to give Africa and the Black race the right direction.’

Ojelabi, in a statement by his media aide, Bola Akingbehin, praised the Justices of the Supreme Court (JSC), led by Justice John Okoro, and described them as ‘men of courage, integrity, and honour who have, through their professional competence, put the country on the path of greatness and success’.

He encouraged members of the Bar and the Bench to emulate these Justices in the discharge of their duties so that the judiciary, which is the last hope of the people, would always live above board.The chairman also implored Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to forget personal ambitions and selfish interests and support the President in moving the nation forward.He added: “We are first and foremost Nigerians before joining any political party or any faith-based organisation. headtopics.com

Ojelabi also rejoiced with Nigerians on the judicial feat achieved and urged them to continue to support the Federal and state governments by remaining law-abiding citizens at all times. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

“Tinubu is your president” – Former PDP senator tells Aisha Yesufu, other NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Allow Kalu work for Nigerians, former Abia Acting Gov tells Tinubu’s ministerFormer Acting governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to take the path of honour and peace and allow the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to work for Nigerians. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu Disappointing, ‘Thrashed’ Nigerians’ ExpectationsThe PDP says the Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu's election as Nigeria's president thrashed the people's expectation. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕