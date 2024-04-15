Lady Accused of Lying about Law Degree Meets Pastor Enenche

Veronica Anyim , the lady accused of lying after testifying about being a 'BSc graduate of law' from the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN on Monday, met the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center , Dr Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky Enenche.

reports that Vera, who claimed during a Sunday live service that she graduated from NOUN after ten years, was accused by Pastor Enenche of lying. A video clip making the rounds on social media revealed how the senior pastor interrupted her testimony, saying she lied by claiming she had a BSc in law.

reports that the Internet has been flooded with reactions from concerned Nigerians who asked the pastor to tender apology to Vera. The church has since apologized, saying the development was not intentional. Shortly after the apology emerged, Vera took to her Facebook page to share photos of herself, Pastor Enenche and his wife. Vera said she has no grudges against the pastor and the church, stressing that she remains committed to 'serving God as a member of Dunamis church'.

Veronica Anyim Law Degree NOUN Pastor Enenche Dunamis International Gospel Center

