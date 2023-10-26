Lack Of Autonomy Hampering LG Administration

It said the challenge had hindered local governments from offering crucial services to the grassroots.

The minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Hon Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, stated this in a goodwill message at a two-day mandatory national workshop organised by the National Association of Chairmen of Local Government Service Commission with the theme, “Local Government Administration in Nigeria: Reviewing Trends and Projections in Today’s Economic and Political Realities.”

He said local governments have faced a variety of difficulties in the midst of political and economic changes and warned that the discontent will grow if not checked. headtopics.com

He lamented that local governments’ capacity to offer crucial services to the grassroots has been hampered by financial restrictions, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of autonomy. As a result, citizens are now frustrated, and there is a likelihood that discontent will grow.Jisalo said despite the difficulties, “we have the power to revitalize local governments so that they can better serve the needs of our communities.

He recommended that for a vibrant local government, they must be granted more financial and administrative freedom so that they can decide what is best for their communities. The minister also urged investment in training and development of local government officials to ensure efficient and effective service delivery. headtopics.com

“Encourage active citizen involvement in the political process by holding frequent town hall meetings and providing feedback channels. Implement robust mechanisms to ensure transparency in resource allocation and utilisation at the local government level.

