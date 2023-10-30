Labour Party chieftain, Ikiogha scores Diri high

Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, a chieftain of the Labour Party in Bayelsa State and close friend of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has perfected plans to dump LP for the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Chief Ikiogha, who has served the state in various capacities said his planned defection to the PDP was because of Governor Douye Diri’s impressive performance in office, especially in infrastructural projects.

He added that upon consultations with his political associates, he believed the only alternative to him was to return to the PDP where his services and contributions were better appreciated. "Diri is one of the founding fathers of the state, and so he knew the problems and challenges of the state, and he is solving them gradually.

“The reasons why I defected from the PDP to the APC, and from the APC to the Labour Party, and now going back to the PDP, my original party, was due to my quest to see the rapid development of Bayelsa State.

