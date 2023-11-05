Labour Party calls for removal of police commissioner over assault on NLC president

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the removal of the commissioner of police in Imo state over an assault on Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The LP condemned the attack on Ajaero and criticized the government's response. They also mentioned their previous petition against the commissioner of police in Imo state.

