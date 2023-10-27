Labour Party Appeals Tribunal Ruling Dismissing Its Petition Against Delta Gov. Oborevwori’s Victory

The Delta State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 Governorship Candidate, Kennedy Kawahariebie Pela, have filed a 12-ground appeal challenging the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal over the victory of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevweri as Governor of Delta State.
Pela and the Labour Party are seeking an order by the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal, which earlier struck out their petition. The Party and its governorship candidate stated that the tribunal judges erred in law when it suo motu struck out the names of the three respondents joined in the appellant’s petition without inviting parties to address her on the point.
They also argued that the tribunal ignored the ample documentary evidence tendered by the petitioners and appellants, thereby leading to a miscarriage of justice. The Labour Party and Pela are, therefore, asking the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside the decision of the honourable tribunal dated 29 September 2023. They are also seeking an order allowing the appellants action and granting the reliefs sought in the petition based on the merit of the court’s findings. headtopics.com
The Labour Party and Pela are also seeking a ruling on suo motu be set aside and an order for the expeditious trial of the 5th, 6th and 7th respondents.