Labour Party Accuses INEC of Planning to Conduct Election in Polling Units with No Registered Voters

The Labour Party in Imo State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of planning to conduct the November 11 election in polling units with no registered voters. The party’s chairman in the state, Callistus Ihejiagwa, made this allegation at a news briefing in Owerri. INEC had designated 38 zero polling units where elections are not expected to take place in the state.

But Ihejiagwa, who described the affected areas as All Progressives Congress (APC) catchment points, alleged that the commission was under pressure to conduct the election in those units. The chairman said it would be a breach of the Electoral Act for INEC to conduct elections in such areas. “We have it on good authority that contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and electoral guidelines, APC in collaboration with INEC has perfected plans to conduct elections at non-INEC designated elections venues and flashpoints in Orsu and some parts of Orlu LGAs.“The plan is to hide under the present state of insecurity to have elections in areas affected by violence and APC’s choice locations,” he said. He urged the federal government, security agencies, the international community and other relevant stakeholders to investigate the allegation with a view to ensuring a free and fair election in the stat

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Labour Party Adopts PDP’s Dino Melaye as Kogi Governorship CandidateA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Labour Party backs NLC, TUC on calls for immediate removal of Imo CPThe Labour Party has thrown its weight behind calls by the Nigeria Labour Congress to redeploy the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Stephen Olarewaju.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Labour Party Demands Sack of Imo CP Over Alleged Attack on AjaeroA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Labour Party Reps Member Reclaims Seat Against Tinubu’s MinisterA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Ajaero: Labour Party Demands Deployment Of Imo Police CommissionerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Labour Party’s candidate in Abia Central, declares PDP’s Akobundu winnerThe Court of Appeal has declared a former National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia State.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »