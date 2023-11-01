Kwara NSCDC parades seven suspected electric cable vandals

According to a statement by the spokesman of the civil defense corps, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, in Ilorin on Wednesday, the suspects were caught with vandalized electric cables. The suspect led the patrol to the scrab dealers' spot at Oke Odo area, at Tanke area where the other five suspects were apprehended. Umar , in the statement, said the rate at which government facilities were being vandalized was alarming and disturbing.

