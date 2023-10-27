Kwara LG polls: Electoral Commission’s offices in bad shape

The Chairman of KWSIEC, Okanla Baba, disclosed this during an on the spot assessment of the Commission's offices across the 16 local government areas of the state, which ended this week. The tour by the chairman and members of the electoral body is part of the Commission's strategic planning process for the conduct of credible local council elections in the state.

He however, lamented that 'many of the KWSIEC offices visited across the 16 local government areas, we're not in good condition for operations of the commission and required to be put in good shape for credible polls' During interactive sessions with staff of KWSIEC at the various LGAs, Okanla assured that the Commission’s offices would soon witness comprehensive renovation.

