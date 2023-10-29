Kwara Launches Anti-measles Vaccination Campaign For Children

The measles campaign and routine immunisation is holding across the state between October 26 and November 1, 2023.

At the flag-off ceremony in Ilorin, deputy governor and chairman, State Task Force on immunisation, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said the vaccine had been allocated to various healthcare centres in the 16 local government areas of the state for proper administration.

“The Kwara State government through the State Primary HealthCare Development Agency will do everything within its power to ensure that the vaccine reaches every eligible child within the shortest possible period of time,” he said, urging parents and caregivers to make sure that their children are vaccinated.“I am aware the vaccine has been distributed across all health facilities in the 16 local government areas to administer it on all eligible children. headtopics.com

