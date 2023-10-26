Kwara First Lady Appointed Malaria Ambassador

The society said her appointment will help create awareness and signify community acceptance and ownership of the campaign while expressing optimism that the first lady will champion the mission to eradicate malaria and raise awareness about its devastating impact on communities in the state.

At the investiture in Abuja, the managing director of the Society for Family Health, Dr Omokhudu Idogho, said, “As the Malaria Ambassador, the first lady will play a pivotal role in advocating for malaria prevention, treatment, and research efforts, using her influential voice. She will support initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness, encouraging community engagement, and mobilising resources for malaria elimination campaigns.

He urged her to use her role/office as the chair of the Governors Wives Forum to extend the message of malaria elimination and prevention to other states.

“This is the first SMC/ITN integrated mass campaign in the world and it is a breakthrough in health campaigns. A total of 2,292,209 ITNs will be distributed to the people of Kwara State through a door-to-door approach to all the populace of Kwara State while a total of 2,283,800 SPAQ will be administered to eligible children aged 3-59 months.

In her speech, the first lady thanked the Federal Ministry of Health, Kwara State Ministry of Health and the Roll Back Malaria Partners for choosing her as the Malaria ambassador for Kwara State. She pledged to use different channels and resources to disseminate messages on the use of malaria preventive medicines for children 3 to 59 months and insecticide-treated nets to ensure that these children and families are protected from malaria.

“I will also mobilize all the Malaria Advocates of the Local Government Areas who will, in turn, mobilize the people at the grassroots so that the percentage of adherence to the full 3-day course of SPAQ in this 4th cycle and net utilization in Kwara State becomes highest in the country.

