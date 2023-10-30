Kukah Delivers Lecture, Wike Gets First News Award

Friday, November 3, 2023, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to mark the 3rd anniversary of the online newspaper.

The lecture with the theme “The Nigerian Question: Survival of the Federation in the Throes of Increasing Economic Challenges,” will be held at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa Villas, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at 10 am.

The highlight of the event will be the conferment of the First News “Man of The Year Award” on minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the “Bank of The Year Award” on Premium Trust Bank. headtopics.com

Businessman and security expert, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, will also be a special guest at the lecture while his Tantita Security Services is a sponsor of the public lecture.Globally renowned speaker, trainer and business adviser, Mr David Parrish, will deliver a special paper on creative economy during the Public Lecture. Parrish has worked in over 60 countries across the world.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) managing director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is a special guest and platinum sponsor of the public lecture alongside the government of Bayelsa State. Also, former Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio, will be the lead panellist at the public lecture. He will be supported by Dr Matthew Ayibakuro, Governance Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. headtopics.com

Chairman/CEO of White Cloud TVET, chief Oluwaranti Netufo wi serve as a Key panelist and to be supported by a co-key panellist by the Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri.

