Kris Jenner settles sexual harassment lawsuit with ex-bodyguard

A sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Kris Jenner’s former security guard has been settled after three years of legal tussle.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the bodyguard filed for a dismissal of the entire case. In the legal document, the ex-bodyguard requested dismissal with prejudice, indicating a permanent closure of the case with no possibility of future trials.

Prior to the dismissal, the case underwent arbitration, with undisclosed details. No evidence suggests financial settlement between Jenner and the anonymous ex-guard. This may imply Jenner’s legitimate victory. Often, insurance companies are involved; here, the guard’s company faced litigation. headtopics.com

The Blast reported that reported in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that the bodyguard of African American ethnicity sued Jenner and her oldest daughter for sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, racial discrimination, and gender discrimination.

The bodyguard alleged starting employment with the Kardashian-Jenner family in May 2017. He claimed Jenner engaged in non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact.“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction without a scrap of truth to them. Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’s house. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Nigerian Govt Forced Us Into Nigeria Air — Ethiopian Airlines The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, has accused the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of Read more ⮕

‘God’s grace all through’ – Nigerian Student smashes record in SATA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian university suspends examination over rape of female studentsThe Registrar of the university, Ajiroba Oke, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Reps reject motion to make WAEC, NECO, JAMB, others free for Nigerian studentsThe motion sought to urge the Ministry of Education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to enable the common man have a direct benefit of fuel subsidy removal palliatives. Read more ⮕

– Nigerian lawmakers reject motion to make WAEC, UTME freeThe House of Representatives has rejected a motion that sought to compel the federal government to make the 2023/2024 secondary school examination free for all Nigerians. The motion, moved by Anamero Dekeri, called on the federal government to make WAEC, NECO and JAMB free for this academic session, but the lawmakers kicked against it. Read more ⮕