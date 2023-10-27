KOICA Inaugurates New Alumni, Charges On Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Speaking during the event, the country director of KOICA Nigeria Office Mr. Son Sungil, who also doubles as the regional director for Liberia and Sierra Leone, stated that the Korea and Liberia relations has span six decades, and Korea regards Liberia as a valuable partner.

This he disclosed in Monrovia, Liberia, in a debriefing session for nine participants, who recently returned from KOICA sponsored training program in Seoul, Korea. The training provided for the Liberians is part of Korea’s Official Development Assistance to the Country in Human Capital Development.Recall, the Republic of Korea through KOICA has supported various health security initiatives and livelihood enhancement in Liberia.

The KOICA country director informed that some of the course the participants undertook in 2023 includes Capacity Building for Survey·Analysis·Utilization of Educational Statistics, Convergence Technology Training in Smart Farming and Agricultural Machinery, Digital Capacity Building for Capital Market Development and Economic Growth in a Post-Covid19 Era and Capacity Building for Diplomats. headtopics.com

