Kogi: You attempted to kill me – Natasha Akpoti rejects Gov Bello’s congratulatory message

'I would pretty much wish you had not played the Governor's message here because I'm just getting to watch it now,' she said on Channels Television. 'He said this is the beauty of politics, this is not the beauty of politics. You don't endanger yourself, set out to kill people, destroy property and frustrate the electoral process because you want your candidate to win and call it the beauty of democracy. 'I heard guns, I had his hunchmen shoot at my vehicle.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kogi Central: Yahaya Bello accepts Natasha Akpoti's victory
He called on the people of the state, particularly in Kogi Central where he comes from, to accept the court judgment and remain law abiding.

BREAKING: Yahaya Bello reacts to Natasha Akpoti's Appeal Court victory

BREAKING: Yahaya Bello accepts Appeal Court verdict affirming Natasha Akpoti as elected lawmaker
In a surprising turn of events, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said he accepts the verdict of the Appeal Court, which upheld the election of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan as the duly elected Senatorial candidate of her constituency. Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Appeal Court declares Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan winner of Kogi Central Senatorial poll
The Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the election petition tribunal

JUST IN: Natasha Akpoti Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment Affirming Her as Kogi Central Senator

BREAKING: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Rejects Governor Yahaya Bello's Congratulation Message [VIDEO]

