Kogi State Government Inaugurates Steering Committee on Open Government Partnership

The Kogi State government has inaugurated a steering committee on the Open Government Partnership to ensure citizens' participation in governance. The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade who inaugurated the committee, explained that transparency and accountability have been in existence in the past eight years of the immediate past administration of Yahaya Bello.

gathered that the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance Budget and Economic Planning Asiwaju Ashiru Idris and the State Chairperson, Kogi NGO's network, KOGONET, Idris Ozovehe Muriana are expected to co-Chair the State Steering Committee.

Kogi State Steering Committee Open Government Partnership Transparency Accountability Citizen Participation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kwara State Government Receives Grains from Federal GovernmentThe Kwara State Government has received a shipment of 12,058 bags of maize, millet, and sorghum from the Federal Government. The grains will be distributed to the people of the state to help them cope with the removal of fuel subsidy.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

INEC Announces Usman Ododo as Winner of Kogi State Governorship ElectionThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Kogi state governorship election held on November 11, 2023. Ododo secured 446,237 votes, defeating Murtala Ajaka of the SDP and Dino Melaye of the PDP.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Suspects Arrested in Violent Attack on Kogi State CommunityKogi State Governor announces the arrest of suspects involved in a violent attack on Agojeju - Odo community. Victims of the attack have been buried and further investigation is ongoing.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Kogi State Governor Commends President Tinubu for Signing Nigeria Student Loan ActKogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, praises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Nigeria Student Loan Act, which establishes the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). The Governor believes that this act will enhance the quality of education and increase access for Nigerian youth and children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Kogi Tribunal: Ododo, APC to open defence as SDP, Ajaka close caseThe three-member tribunal, chaired by Ado Birnin-Kudu, fixed the date on Friday after SDP and Mr Ajaka, the petitioners, closed their case.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Gunmen Kill 19, Set Houses Ablaze in Kogi StateUnidentified gunmen attacked Agojeju Odo community in Omala Local Council of Kogi State, killing 19 people and setting several houses on fire. The police have deployed additional officers to the area and are working to apprehend the culprits.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »