Kogi SDP gov candidate blackmailing security agencies — Lawyers, activists

The good governance activists, numbering about 500 across Nigeria, and represented by stakeholders from the geopolitical zones at a press conference in Abuja, said this must be done as a matter of priority to ensure violence and crisis-free elections, especially in Kogi State.

According to them, “they had raised the same alarm in July when the trend first reared its ugly head.” According to him, the SDP candidate is the only candidate that has had a running battle with every Police Commissioner posted to the Kogi State and should be thoroughly investigated.

“In the said release, the SDP claimed to have passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the Police and DSS in the state and called for their removal. “You will recall that the state’s Police Commissioner recently issued a statement saying that all invitations extended to Mr. Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the SDP, either for peace meetings with other candidates or to respond to several allegations of violent conduct against him and his supporters were not honored by the candidate.

“We have nothing against him and his Party. But the idea of acting as if above the law is not only unacceptable but totally condemnable. “Out of these 18 candidates, it appears to us that it is only Mr Ajaka who has been having troubles with security agents across the board.

“For whatever reasons, they haven’t done that but you have decided to embark on a campaign of blackmail against them.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Kogi Guber: Lawyers, Activists Berate Ajaka Alleged Attempt To Compromise Security AgenciesScores of lawyers and activists, on Wednesday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and relevant authorities to caution desperate politicians blackmailing

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Kogi Guber: Lawyers, Activists Berate Ajaka Over Alleged Attempt To Compromise Security AgentsScores of lawyers and activists, on Wednesday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and relevant authorities to caution desperate politicians blackmailing

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Kogi guber poll: ‘Bello plotting to arrest our leaders with false terrorism charges’The opposition Social Democratic Party, SDP, has cried out over an alleged plot by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to arrest its leaders with false terrorism charges.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Natasha’s Appeal court victory: Triumph of democracy over anarchyKogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has described the Appeal Court declaration of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the legitimately elected senator of Kogi Central senatorial district as a triumph of democracy over forces of anarchy.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Many injured, scores arrested as police repel attack on Speaker’s residenceThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Many injured, scores arrested as police repel attack on Speaker's residence

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Akpoti Wins Appeal As Court Clears Sylva In Bayelsa RaceAbuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central senatorial district of Kogi State.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕