Kogi's First Female Senator, Natasha, Gets Certificate Of Return, To Be Sworn In Thursday

Natasha, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), becomes the first female Senator from Kogi State. LEADERSHIP recalls that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, had on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central senatorial district of Kogi State.

The appellate court affirmed the judgement of the Kogi State National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier pronounced Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner of the February 25 National Assembly elections as against Abubakar Sadiq Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was earlier declared winner of the exercise by INEC.

According to the superior court, the appellant failed to provide convincing evidence why the judgement of the Tribunal should be set aside in his favour. Justice Hamma Barka of the Appeal Court subsequently held that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the PDP, having won the majority of lawful votes cast at the poll, is winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial District poll.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Barr. Akpoti-Uduaghan had contested the initial declaration of Ohere as winner of the election by INEC on the grounds that the electoral commission failed to input election results from Ajaokuta, Adavi and Okehi local government areas of the senatorial district, whose votes gave her the winning margin above Ohere.

The rejected and excluded results were then added to the overall results by the Tribunal, which then revealed that the PDP candidate won the majority of lawful votes cast at the poll.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms PDP's Natasha As Kogi Central SenatorThe Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central senatorial district of

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Appeal court affirms Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as Kogi Central SenatorThe Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected senator to represent the Kogi Central Senatorial District. DAILY POST recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 polls.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central Senator

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Natasha Akpoti Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment Affirming Her as Kogi Central SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Yahaya Bello accepts Natasha’s victory as Kogi Central senatorThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕