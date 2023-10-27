Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections: IGP, CDS read riot act to troublemakers

, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Chris Musa on Friday, October 27, warned those poised to torment trouble due to the forthcoming governorship elections on Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states to start clear of the states as they will be met with the full weight of the law.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) compromising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security chief, Egnetokun said the police were aware that supporters of some candidates in the election were already mobilising to torment trouble during the elections.

“We have carried out our threat assessment and that has informed us where to allocate our resources and the deployment of our men. All the security agencies are collaborating seriously to ensure that this election is violence-free. headtopics.com

On deployment by the police for the election, the Police boss said “We have our figures and we are not going to make it public. We have given that detail of deployment at the meeting, but it is not for the media.”

Speaking on why the police! Is holding its annual retreat in Owerri, Imo state, Egbetokun said: “The conference and retreat we are having in Owerri is an annual event and our choice of Owerri is deliberate because of this election. headtopics.com

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff said other security agencies will fully be on the ground to assist the Police in delivering a credible election, saying, “We are here fully to show collaboration, cooperation and support for the Police who are the lead agency in election security.

“All Nigerians are tired of election violence and we intend to do things differently so that at the end of the day, every Nigerian will be proud to be a Nigeria and come to the realisation that election is now free and fair and everybody that wins an election should be proud that he won a free and fair election. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber: HURIWA petitions INEC, calls for fair pollsHuman Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. Read more ⮕

Ensure transparency in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa elections, HURIWA urges INECAhead of the November 11 gubernatorial polls, the civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi most diffuclt states to conduct electionsThe National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states are the most difficult places to conduct elections. Yakubu said the difficult terrain and insecurity caused by political actors in the states make it difficult to conduct elections in the areas. Read more ⮕

No Interference In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls, Ribadu Assures INECBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

JUST IN: INEC, NSA Ribadu Meet to Ensure Security for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi ElectionsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕