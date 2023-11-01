Kogi Guber: Lawyers, Activists Berate Ajaka Over Alleged Attempt To Compromise Security Agents

The good governance Activists, numbering about 500 across Nigeria, and represented by stakeholders from the six geopolitical zones at a press conference in Abuja, said this must be done as a matter of priority to ensure violence and crisis-free elections, especially in Kogi State.
According to them, they had raised the same alarm in July this year, when the trend first reared its ugly head. He said, “We consider as unfortunate and irresponsible the Press Release authored by the Social Democratic Party a few days ago, which amounted to blackmailing the Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, for carrying out their constitutional assignments of providing security for politicians and the electorate alike.
The Activists added, “You will recall that the state’s Police Commissioner recently issued a statement saying that all invitations extended to Mr Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the SDP, either for peace meetings with other candidates or to respond to several allegations of violent conduct against him and his supporters were not honored by the candidate.
“We have nothing against him and his Party. But the idea of acting as if above the law is not only unacceptable but totally condemnable. There are 18 political Parties participating in the Kogi election and no one candidate should be allowed to hold the state to ransom for his own selfish political ambition.
“For whatever reasons, they haven’t done that but you have decided to embark on campaign of blackmail against them. This is dangerous because it can incite the citizens against security agencies and lead to avoidable anarchy that will ultimately jeopardize the election in its entirety which seems to be the dark goal of these desperate politicians.
