Kogi Guber: Lawyers, Activists Berate Ajaka Over Alleged Attempt To Compromise Security Agents

The good governance Activists, numbering about 500 across Nigeria, and represented by stakeholders from the six geopolitical zones at a press conference in Abuja, said this must be done as a matter of priority to ensure violence and crisis-free elections, especially in Kogi State.

According to them, they had raised the same alarm in July this year, when the trend first reared its ugly head. He said, “We consider as unfortunate and irresponsible the Press Release authored by the Social Democratic Party a few days ago, which amounted to blackmailing the Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, for carrying out their constitutional assignments of providing security for politicians and the electorate alike.

The Activists added, “You will recall that the state’s Police Commissioner recently issued a statement saying that all invitations extended to Mr Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the SDP, either for peace meetings with other candidates or to respond to several allegations of violent conduct against him and his supporters were not honored by the candidate.

“We have nothing against him and his Party. But the idea of acting as if above the law is not only unacceptable but totally condemnable. There are 18 political Parties participating in the Kogi election and no one candidate should be allowed to hold the state to ransom for his own selfish political ambition.

“For whatever reasons, they haven’t done that but you have decided to embark on campaign of blackmail against them. This is dangerous because it can incite the citizens against security agencies and lead to avoidable anarchy that will ultimately jeopardize the election in its entirety which seems to be the dark goal of these desperate politicians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Kogi Guber: Lawyers, Activists Berate Ajaka Alleged Attempt To Compromise Security AgenciesScores of lawyers and activists, on Wednesday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and relevant authorities to caution desperate politicians blackmailing

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Kogi guber poll: ‘Bello plotting to arrest our leaders with false terrorism charges’The opposition Social Democratic Party, SDP, has cried out over an alleged plot by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to arrest its leaders with false terrorism charges.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Stakeholders task INEC on credible Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber pollsStakeholders have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 11 Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections are free, fair and credible. They said this at a stakeholders meeting convened by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in Abuja on the forthcoming election. Speaking at the event, Sen.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Guber election: INEC releases number of PVCs collected in Bayelsa, Imo, KogiAhead of the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published comprehensive information on collected and uncollected Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) in the three states.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Kogi Deputy Gov Receives Ex-PDP Guber Aspirant Erico, Others Into APCOpposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro LGA of the State following the formal defection of a former governorship

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: IReV: A second chance for INEC at Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber pollsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕