Kogi Guber: Lawyers, Activists Berate Ajaka Alleged Attempt To Compromise Security Agencies

The good governance Activists, numbering about 500 across Nigeria, and represented by stakeholders from the six geopolitical zones at a press conference in Abuja, said this must be done as a matter of priority to ensure violence and crisis-free elections, especially in Kogi State.
According to them, they had raised the same alarm in July this year, when the trend first reared its ugly head.Co-Convener, Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, Comrade Mohammed Sanni, who addressed the press, referred to a recent press release by the SDP, in which the party passed a vote of no confidence in the security agencies in the state, while alleging that they were planning to arrest some of their members.
He said, “We consider as unfortunate and irresponsible the Press Release authored by the Social Democratic Party a few days ago, which amounted to blackmailing the Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, for carrying out their constitutional assignments of providing security for politicians and the electorate alike.
The Activists added, “You will recall that the state’s Police Commissioner recently issued a statement saying that all invitations extended to Mr Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the SDP, either for peace meetings with other candidates or to respond to several allegations of violent conduct against him and his supporters were not honored by the candidate.
“We have nothing against him and his Party. But the idea of acting as if above the law is not only unacceptable but totally condemnable. There are 18 political Parties participating in the Kogi election and no one candidate should be allowed to hold the state to ransom for his own selfish political ambition.
