Kogi Guber: Former Assembly members declare support for APC, Ododo

The Forum of Former Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly has declared its support for the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 election in the state.

The lawmakers, who said their decision to support Ododo followed a thorough assessment of all the candidates on the field and the need to save the state from being dragged back to the old days of ethnocentric politics and violence, spoke at a press conference in Lokoja on Thursday.

They called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to “immediately activate relevant sections of the Electoral Law against candidates fanning ethnic division and stoking atomic politics”. headtopics.com

“We, hereby, unanimously declare the support of former legislators to the candidacy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo. “It is our desire that the revolution, currently ongoing in education, health, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, as well as infrastructure, will continue when we elect the man who understands the development wand of the current administration.

On how they arrived at the choice of Ododo and subsequently threw their weights behind him, the former legislators explained that they took their time to examine the candidates in the contest and took their decision after a series of meetings, consultations, and engagements with their members across the state. headtopics.com

“He is accessible, humble, brilliant and devoid of the negative drama that has dotted the histories of his competitors,” they stated. “A good number of laws were passed that have helped to provoke development in our dear state. The Local Government Audit Law was excellently implemented by the former Auditor General for Local Government and now the candidate of the APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

