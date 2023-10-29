Kogi guber: ADC, SDP to join forces against APC ahead Nov 11 election

• Praise Tinubu's order of credible process in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Although details of the unfolding pact are yet to come out clear, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka on Saturday paid a "solidarity" visit to his African Democratic…Although details of the unfolding pact are yet to come out clear, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11 governorship election in...

The surprise move involving the two opposing gubernatorial candidates has elicited fresh permutations in the social media with suggestions that the two candidates may have decided set shelve partisan differences, echoing a shared vision to thwart the continue reign of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the current tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello, ending next January.

Ajaka said, “We are here to ensure that we have a free, fair and smooth election. We put our head together to check mate our common enemy, and who is our common enemy? Yahaya Bello and the Kogi APC cabal. The issue of anybody stepping down has not arisen at all. What we are talking about is how Yahaya Bello and his cabal do not continue. That is the essence of our coming together”. headtopics.com

At the joint press conference, Ajaka extolled the democratic virtues of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his express order of transparent and credible process in the off-season elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

