Kogi Central Stands Still For APC, Declare Total Support For Ododo

governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, saying that the district is a no-go area for opposition parties in the November 11 election.
Addressing the excited supporters, mainly Ebira indigenes, the Minister of Steel Development and Director General, Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, said, “This crowd gathered here today is unprecedented in the political history of Kogi State. In my years of following the politics of Kogi State, without mincing words, this is a game changer, a final nail on the aspiration of the opposition political parties in the State.
In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mohammed Jamiu Asuku, said the people of Kogi Central had, by the mammoth crowd, testified to the great achievements of Governor Bello. "I have never seen this kind of crowd in Kogi State in my entire political life, since I started attending rallies in 1999. Kogi Central is no doubt APC. History will no doubt be made come November 11, as the district will produce the highest vote for the APC," she declared.
He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his quality leadership, and for his unflinching support for Kogi State, adding that the party in the State would not disappoint the President and would win, landslide, in the coming election.
"I can assure you that we are leaving Kogi State better than we met it for the incoming administration. Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo is a capable hand. He is competence personified. Let's support him to build on the legacies we have created," Governor Bello urged.