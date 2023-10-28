Kogi Central stands still for APC as unprecedented crowd converge on Okene, declare total support for Ododo

. We'll deliver en bloc for Ododo - Ebira indigenes promise . We've put final nail on opposition's aspirations - Audu, Campaign DG . Ododo is competence personified, best man for the job - Gov Bello The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Saturday, trooped out, massively, from all corners of the zone to…. We’ll deliver en bloc for Ododo – Ebira indigenes promise.

According to them, the unprecedented crowd is a clear sign that Kogi Central will deliver, en bloc, for the ruling party in the election, which the state governor has reiterated will be free, fair and peaceful.

“The vision of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo which has attracted this crowd is to provide agricultural revolution across the State, with massive crops produced across the senatorial district. We are here to pursue a Kogi agenda and not an ethnic agenda. The incoming administration will build on the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in massively providing infrastructure and empowerment for the people. headtopics.com

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mohammed Jamiu Asuku, said the people of Kogi Central had, by the mammoth crowd, testified to the great achievements of Governor Bello. “I have never seen this kind of crowd in Kogi State in my entire political life, since I started attending rallies in 1999. Kogi Central is no doubt APC. History will no doubt be made come November 11, as the district will produce the highest vote for the APC,” she declared.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his quality leadership, and for his unflinching support for Kogi State, adding that the party in the State would not disappoint the President and would win, landslide, in the coming election. headtopics.com

“I can assure you that we are leaving Kogi State better than we met it for the incoming administration. Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo is a capable hand. He is competence personified. Let’s support him to build on the legacies we have created,” Governor Bello urged.

