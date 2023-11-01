Kogi Central: Ombugadu sends message to Natasha Akpoti

In his message, published on his Facebook page, Ombugadu said, “Congratulations on your groundbreaking victory at the Appeal Court and your achievement as the first female senator in Kogi State. “Your resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service are an inspiration to many, especially the aspiring young women in your community and beyond. “Your historic milestone marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of gender equality and empowerment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Appeal court affirms Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as Kogi Central SenatorThe Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected senator to represent the Kogi Central Senatorial District. DAILY POST recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 polls.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central senatorial seatThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi Central senatorial seat

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Appeal court affirms Natasha Akpoti as winner of Kogi central senatorial electionNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central SenatorThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti as Kogi Central Senator

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Appeal Court declares Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan winner of Kogi Central Senatorial pollThe Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the election petition tribunal

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕