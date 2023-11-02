‘Kogi Central is no go – area for opposition’

Addressing the supporters, mainly Ebira indigenes, the Minister of Steel Development and Director General, Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, said: “The vision of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, which has attracted this crowd is to provide agricultural revolution across the state, with massive crops produced across the senatorial district.

“We are here to pursue a Kogi agenda and not an ethnic agenda. The incoming administration will build on the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in massively providing infrastructure and empowerment for the people.One of the key stakeholders of Kogi East Senatorial District, Hajia Halima Alfa, praised Governor Yahaya Bello for bringing a new dimension of politics to the state. She described the Governor as a prophet well respected at home.

Governor Bello, who was elated, described the sea of heads at the rally and the acceptance displayed as a show of love for the APC and appreciation of the party’s achievements under his watch.Tinubu, governors to Kogi voters: don’t follow strangers, vote tested hands

He assured the people that the elections would be violence-free, noting that the APC Governorship Candidate was not coming to learn on the job, not promoting ethnic agenda, and would hit the ground running with visible results in terms of building on the achievements of his administration.

He called on security agencies to continue the good job they had been doing in the state and clamp down on criminals before, during and after the elections.

