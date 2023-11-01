Kogi 2023: I am emboldened by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s victory

“The world watched as your clear victory was brazenly upturned by desperate forces of anarchy even when you won four out of five Local Government Areas in the Central Senatorial District believing that they can get away with the broad daylight heist.“But thanks to your indefatigability and the resolve of the judiciary to do justice without fear or favour, you have ended the era of electoral impunity in Kogi State today.

Mr Ajaka further said that the feat achieved by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has further emboldened him in his resolve to vanquish the same undemocratic forces who have reduced elections in Kogi State to bloodletting and manipulation.

He described her as an authentic lioness who hunted down and devoured a phantom predator calling himself the “White Lion”. Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

