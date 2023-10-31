King Charles says ‘no excuse’ for colonial abuses in Kenya

“There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged… a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse,” Charles said at a state banquet hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto.

The visit, which began on Tuesday, is the 74-year-old British head of state’s first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year and comes just weeks before Kenya celebrates the 60th anniversary of independence in December.

Charles said Tuesday that he hoped to “meet some of those whose lives and communities were so grievously affected” by colonial abuses. On Sunday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission had urged him to make an “unequivocal public apology… for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens,” and pay reparations for colonial-era atrocities.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Kenya rights body wants King Charles to apologise for colonial abuseThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: King Charles heads to Kenya as calls for colonial apology growBritain's King Charles III was heading to Kenya on Monday, his first visit as monarch to a Commonwealth nation, where he faces widespread calls for an apology for abuses committed during colonial rule.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: King Charles Visits Kenya As Colonial Abuses Loom LargeBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Kenya’s Mau Mau Veterans Seek Royal Redress From Charles IIIBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: ICYMI: Ruto says Kenya to become visa-free to Africans by end of DecemberNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Kenya Airways Flights Disrupted As Pilots Strike Over WelfareAdvertisement Kenya Airways flights were disrupted Saturday as a strike by its pilots demanding better working conditions grounded over a dozen planes, affecting … Continue reading Kenya Airways Flights Disrupted As Pilots Strike Over Welfare

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕